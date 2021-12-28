Steelers Week 17 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes DT Khalil Davis

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 17, and this week’s list of four includes two new names.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 17 were guard Rashaad Coward, outside linebacker John Simon, defensive tackle Khalil Davis, and running back Trey Edmunds.

Coward, Simon, and Edmunds were all elevated from the practice squad in Week 16 as COVID replacement players, and all three played on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. This marks the first time this season that Edmunds has been on the protected list.

As for Davis, who has been on the Steelers’ practice squad since early November, this marks the first time the team has protected him. He is the brother of Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

Two players that have been on the Steelers’ protected practice squad list numerous times so far this season, wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph, are currently on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list as of earlier this week.

The Steelers are now preparing to play the Cleveland Browns on Monday night at Heinz Field, and that means any elevations that might be made will likely happen earlier that afternoon.