Steelers Week 15 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Familiar Names

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 15, and this week’s list of four includes three offensive players and one defensive player.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 14 were defensive back Karl Joseph, wide receiver Anthony Miller, guard Rashaad Coward and outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

This is now the ninth time that the Steelers have had Miller as a protected practice squad player since signing him in the middle of October. He has since been elevated to the Active/Inactive roster once and that happened a few weeks ago when wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Joseph was not protected last week but he had been on the list several weeks in a row prior to then. This also now marks the second time that Coward and Tuioti-Mariner have been on the protected practice squad player list.

Coward was elevated to the Steelers Active/Inactive roster for the team’s Week 14 Thursday night game. He played two offensive snaps in that game at left guard. Tuioti-Mariner has yet to play a snap for the Steelers. He is being protected due to injuries sustained by outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on Thursday night. Hopefully those two will be able to play this coming Sunday.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans at home Sunday afternoon.