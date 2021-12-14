Steelers Week 15 Injury Update: Tomlin Hoping To Get Several Sidelined Players Back Against Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Heinz Field and that home game might include the team being the healthiest it has been for several weeks, according to what head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday during his weekly press conference,
“Really excited about the potential inclusion of some people that have missed some time in this mix this week,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “After the game [against the Vikings on Thursday night], I mentioned the willingness to turn over stones in an effort it to improve and I said that because I knew the 10 day or 11 day time period between games would give us an opportunity to gain some people back. And so, you know, we are excited about that.”
Tomlin then noted several players that have missed time recently that might play against the Titans on Sunday
“We get a chance to maybe look at Carlos Davis and Isaiah Buggs on the defensive line,” Tomlin said. “T.J. Watt and [Alex] Highsmith both have an opportunity at outside linebacker. Joe Haeg and J.C. [Hassenauer] in the offensive line. Joe Haden and Robert Spillane are two others that have had roles of some significance that could have an opportunity to get back into the fold. So, you know, we are excited about that. We’ll see where their participation and the quality of their participation leads us.”
So, there you go. The best news out of all that Tomlin said on Tuesday centers around the team’s two starting outside linebackers, T.J. Watt (groin) and Alex Highsmith (quad) both being able to hopefully play on Sunday against the Titans. additionally, cornerback Joe Haden (foot), who has missed the last four games, might be back against the Titans as well.
As for the other players mentioned on Tuesday by Tomlin, Carlos Davis (knee), Isaiah Buggs (ankle), J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral), Joe Haeg (COVID-19) and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), we’ll have to see how the rest of the week plays out for each. Hassenauer, however, is still on the Reserve/Injured list. It will be interesting to see if he’s allowed to return to practice on Wednesday.
Tomlin did not mention defensive end Stephon Tuitt or guard Kevin Dotson on Tuesday so it sounds like those two players won’t resume practicing this week.