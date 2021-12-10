Steelers Week 14 Postgame Injury Report: OLBs Watt, Highsmith Go Down Against Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 14 Thursday night road game to the Minnesota Vikings and during the contest they also lost their two starting outside linebackers to injuries. After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updated the statuses of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
“We had two injuries in the game,” Tomlin said. “T.J. went down with a groin. Alex Highsmith went down with a quad. So, you know, we got thin at that spot.”
Thin at that spot they are now indeed, After Highsmith left the game for good early in the second half, the Steelers only had two outside linebackers left in Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka. Tomlin did not give any sort of timetable on Watt or Highsmith so we’ll have to wait and see how things transpire with each early next week.
If there’s any consolation whatsoever it’s the fact that the Steelers Week 15 game wont take place until a week from Sunday. We’ll next hear from Tomlin on Tuesday and the Steelers first injury report for Week 15 will be released on Wednesday.
The Steelers had four players miss the Thursday night game with injuries and one other missed the contest on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That list of five players includes cornerback Joe Haden (foot), guard/center B.J. Finney (back), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) and tackle Joe Haeg (COVID-19).