Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 16: Wormley, Freiermuth Sidelined; Roethlisberger Full Participant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Kanas City Chiefs, and the Wednesday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday were cornerback Joe Haden (coaching decision), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin).

Haden being held out Wednesday is not a big surprise as Week 15 was his first game back after missing the previous four with a foot injury. As for Freiermuth, he’s likely still in concussion protocol after leaving the Week 15 game in the second half. As for Wormley, he injured his groin late in the fourth quarter in Week 15. For now, Freiermuth and Wormley can probably be deemed questionable for Sunday.

Four other players failed to practice on Wednesday as well as they have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those four players are inside linebacker Devin Bush, inside linebacker Marcus Allen, tackle Zach Banner and defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), tight end Kevin Rader (hip), inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle).

Roethlisberger practicing fully on Wednesday is a big surprise as he normally sits out on Wednesdays. As for Rader, Johnson and Buggs, they all were inactive in Week 15 with their respective injuries.