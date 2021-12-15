Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 15: Haden Still Sidelined; Watt, Highsmith Both Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Tennessee Titans, and the Wednesday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday were cornerback Joe Haden (foot), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (illness).

Haden sitting out again on Wednesday is not a great sign and especially with him having missed the last four games with his injured foot. Roethlisberger usually doesn’t practice on Wednesday’s during a normal week so he should be back full on Thursday. as for Adams, keep your fingers crossed that his illness isn’t anything serious. Maybe he will be back on Thursday.

Limited in practice for the Steelers on Wednesday were outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (quad), tight end Kevin Rader (hip), and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee). we’ll wait and see what Thursday holds for those four players when it comes to their levels of practice participation. Spillane has missed the last two games with a knee injury that he suffered back in Week 13.

Listed as full practice participants for the Steelers on Wednesday were defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee). Those two players have been inactive the last several weeks.