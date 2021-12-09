Steelers Vs. Vikings: Inactives For Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 14 Thursday night road game against the Minnesota Vikings and as expected, this week’s list includes the four players who were previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report on Wednesday.

After being ruled out on the injury report on Wednesday, cornerback Joe Haden (foot), guard/center B.J. Finney, inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) are all inactive Thursday night against the Vikings. This makes the fourth consecutive game that Haden has missed with his foot injury that he suffered during the team’s Week 10 game. Buggs was a healthy scratch two weeks ago and has now been an injury scratch the last two games.

The Steelers other three inactive players for their Week 14 Thursday night road game against the Vikings are all healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

Guard John Leglue will make his first NFL start for the Steelers on Thursday night against the Vikings.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Joe Haden

G/C B.J. Finney

ILB Robert Spillane

DT Isaiah Buggs

QB Dwayne Haskins

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

DT Carlos Davis

Vikings Inactive Players

QB Kellen Mond

WR Adam Thielen

CB Harrison Hand

LB Chazz Surratt

LB Blake Lynch

T Christian Darrisaw

DE Tashawn Bower