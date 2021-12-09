Steelers Vs. Vikings 2021 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 14
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (5-7)
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, December 9, 2021
Site: U.S. Bank Stadium (73,00) • Minneapolis, MN
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: FOX (national)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (analysis) Kristina Pink (sideline) Erin Andrews (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Vikings -3
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Minnesota.
Pittsburgh are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games played in December.
Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games played in week 14.
Minnesota are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games.
Minnesota are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games at home.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 7 games this season.
Minnesota are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Minnesota are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games played in December.
Minnesota are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games played in week 14.
Minnesota are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.
Steelers Injuries
DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) – Out
CB Joe Haden (foot) – Out
G B.J. Finney (back) – Out
ILB Robert Spillane (knee) – Out
Vikings Injuries:
T Christian Darrisaw (ankle) – Out
WR Adam Thielen (ankle) – Out
RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) – Questionable
LB Blake Lynch (hip) – Questionable
S Camryn Bynum (ankle) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_dec_9_2021_at_minnesota-vikings_weekly_release
Game Capsule:Pit-Min