Steelers Vs. Vikings 2021 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (5-7)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, December 9, 2021

Site: U.S. Bank Stadium (73,00) • Minneapolis, MN

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: FOX (national)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (analysis) Kristina Pink (sideline) Erin Andrews (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Vikings -3

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Minnesota.

Pittsburgh are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games played in December.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games played in week 14.

Minnesota are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games.

Minnesota are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 7 games this season.

Minnesota are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Minnesota are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games played in December.

Minnesota are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games played in week 14.

Minnesota are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.

Steelers Injuries

DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) – Out

CB Joe Haden (foot) – Out

G B.J. Finney (back) – Out

ILB Robert Spillane (knee) – Out

Vikings Injuries:

T Christian Darrisaw (ankle) – Out

WR Adam Thielen (ankle) – Out

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) – Questionable

LB Blake Lynch (hip) – Questionable

S Camryn Bynum (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:

MINNEAPOLIS WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: