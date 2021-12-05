Steelers Vs. Ravens 2021 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 13
Baltimore Ravens (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 5, 2021
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +4
Trends:
The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 15 games.
Baltimore are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.
Baltimore are 3-6 SU in their last 9 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Baltimore’s last 8 games on the road.
Baltimore are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games this season.
Baltimore are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Baltimore are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games played in December.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games played in week 13.
Ravens Injuries
T Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) – Out
WR Miles Boykin (finger) – Doubtful
CB Anthony Averett (shoulder, ankle) – Questionable
TE Nick Boyle (knee) – Questionable
LB Jaylon Ferguson (illness) – Questionable
CB Marlon Humphrey (illness) – Questionable
G Patrick Mekari (ankle) – Questionable
LB Odafe Oweh (shoulder) – Questionable
LB Patrick Queen (ribs) – Questionable
FB Patrick Ricard (foot, thigh) – Questionable
CB Jimmy Smith (neck, ankle) – Questionable
CB Chris Westry (thigh) – Questionable
CB Tavon Young (illness) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) – Out
CB Joe Haden (foot) – Out
Weather:
