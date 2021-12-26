Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Inactives For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of six players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 16 Sunday afternoon road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and as expected, this week’s list includes the four players who were previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report on Friday and Saturday.

After being ruled out on the injury report since Friday after practice, tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), defensive end Chris Wormley (groin), inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) and punter Pressley Harvin III (personal) are all inactive. This makes the second consecutive game that Johnson has been inactive with a foot injury. This is also the first time this season that Freiermuth, Wormley and Harvin have been inactive for a game. Harvin was scratched on Saturday after his father passed away on Christmas morning.

The Steelers other two inactive players for their Week 16 Sunday road home game against the Chiefs are both healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins and punter Cameron Nizialek, who was signed to the practice squad on Saturday and immediately elevated as a COVID replacement player.

The Steelers also won’t have inside linebacker Devin Bush, inside linebacker Marcus Allen, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on Sunday, as all five players are still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers will have punter Corliss Waitman handling Harvin’s duties on Sunday. They signed Waitman off the practice squad of the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Steelers Inactive Players

DE Chris Wormley

ILB Buddy Johnson

QB Dwayne Haskins

TE Pat Freiermuth

P Pressley Harvin III

P Cameron Nizialek

Chiefs Inactive Players

TE Travis Kelce

LB Nick Bolton

OL Lucas Niang

QB Shane Buechele