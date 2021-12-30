Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 17: Four Players Sidelined; Wormley, Freiermuth Full Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns, and the Thursday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Thursday were were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), punter Presley Harvin III (personal) and center Kendrick Green (calf).

Johnson and Harvin both missed the Steelers Week 16 road game. Johnson missed the game due to a foot injury while Harvin missed it due to the passing of his father on Christmas morning. If Harvin doesn’t return Monday night, punter Corliss Waitman would be the one to replace him again. It’s not looking like Johnson will be back this week.

As for Roethlisberger, you know he’s playing Monday night in what will likely be the final home game of his NFL career. He should be back practicing fully on Friday.

Also not practicing for the Steelers on Thursday were the players who reside on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That group of players incudes cornerback Arthur Maulet, inside linebacker Devin Bush, tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs.

The Steelers had two other players listed on their Thursday injury report in tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin). Both are listed as full practice participants as well. Both players missed the week 16 road game with their respective injuries. Freiermuth indicated in a Tuesday Instagram post that he plans on playing Monday night against the browns.