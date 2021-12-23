Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 16: Pat Freiermuth, Chris Wormley Still Sidelined; Dan Moore Jr. Added

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Thursday offering shows that two players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin). Both players were injured during the team’s week 15 game and now seem very questionable to play against the Chiefs. The Friday injury report will certainly shed more light for both.

Six other players failed to practice on Thursday as well as they reside on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those six players are inside linebacker Devin Bush, inside linebacker Marcus Allen, tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, and defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

Listed as limited practice participants on Thursday were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder) and tackle Dan Moore Jr. (illness). Moore is a new addition to the injury report and we shall see if his illness winds up being COVID-related. Roethlisberger practiced fully on Wednesday, by the way.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were cornerback Joe Haden (coaching decision), inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) and tight end Kevin Rader (hip). Johnson and Rader were both injury inactives in Week 15.