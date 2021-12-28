Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth On Instagram: ‘See Yinz Monday Night’

It certainly sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers will have rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth back for the team’s Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns.
On Tuesday, Freiermuth, who missed the Week 16 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a concussion, provided a very positive update on his Instagram account.
“See Yinz Monday Night,” Freiermuth posted on Tuesday.
The Steelers certainly could use Freiermuth’s services on Monday night against the Browns and especially on third downs and inside the red zone. To date, the Penn State product has registered 49 receptions for 422 yards. He is currently tied with Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson for the team lead in touchdown catches with seven.
In the Steelers Week 8 road game against the Browns, Freiermuth, the team’s second-round draft pick this year, caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
The Steelers first official injury report for Week 17 won’t be released until after Thursday’s practice. When it is released, I think we can expect Freiermuth to be listed as a participant, and hopefully a full participant at that.