Steelers Place DT Montravius Adams On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers listed defensive tackle Montravius Adams on their Wednesday injury report as a non practice participant with an illness designation. Since then, however, Adams, who was signed off the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints a few weeks ago, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We’ll now have to see if Adams can somehow clear COVID-19 protocols by Saturday so that he can be eligible to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Odds are good that he won’t be able to, however. If he can’t get himself cleared by later on Saturday, the Steelers would likely wind up starting either Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis at nose tackle against the Titans on Sunday.

Buggs has been sidelined the last three games while Davis hasn’t played a snap since Week 1. The Steelers usually only dress five defensive linemen in total for games so one of Buggs, Davis or Henry Mondeaux would likely be the odd man out on Sunday if Adams isn’t able to play.

Adams has played 74 total defensive snaps for the Steelers since joining the team in Week 14. He is now the only Steelers player on the regular roster Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team does currently have practice squad defensive back Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list as of Tuesday.