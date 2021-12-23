Steelers Place DT Isaiah Buggs, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to have some COVID issues as they get closer to their Week 16 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the team on Thursday, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. have now been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Buggs and McFarland both going on the COVID list follows the team placing inside linebacker Devin Bush, inside linebacker Marcus Allen, and tackle Zach Banner on the list on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well as of Thursday morning.

Buggs and McFarland both have been inactive for games the last several weeks. The team might could use Buggs in Week 16, however, as starting defensive end Chris Wormley is currently dealing with a groin injury.

There is time for all vaccinated players to return from the COVID list in time for Sunday’s game. At least a few are unlikely to clear protocols, however. Time will tell.

The Steelers are scheduled to travel to Kanas City on Saturday.