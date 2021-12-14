Steelers Open Week 15 As 1.5-Point Consensus Home Underdogs Against Titans

The 6-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at home in Week 15, as they will be playing the 9-4 Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers, who lost their Week 14 road game this past Thursday, are 1.5-point road home as of early Tuesday morning, the start of Week 15 for them, according to vegasinsiders.com. That line has since moved to 2-points, however, since this morning.

The Titans, who beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0 at home in Week 14, are coached by Mike Vrabel, and led offensively by quarterback Ryan Tannehill. To date, Tannehill has completed 276 of his 420 total pass attempts for 2,965 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The quarterback has been sacked 37 times so far this season, as well. Tannehill has rushed 41 times for 225 yards and six touchdowns so far this season.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown leads the Titans in receiving yards and receptions entering Week 15. He has 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is now back from an injury that sidelined him numerous weeks and he is third on the team with 25 receptions for 369 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown this season, however.

The Titans will again be without injured running back Derrick Henry in Week 15. He leads the team in rushing entering Week 15 and behind him is running back D’Onta Foreman, who has 240 yards and a touchdown on his 55 total carries. Foreman also has six receptions on the season for 81 yards.

Defensively for the Titans entering Week 15, safety Kevin Byard leads the team in total tackles with 69. He also has five of the teams 13 interceptions on the season to go along with a team-best 13 passes defensed. Outside linebacker Harold Landry leads the Titans in sacks so far this season with 11 and he has also had 20 quarterback hits in 2021 to go along with 63 total tackles.

The Titans have 18 total takeaways on the season. They also have 80 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Titans have met each other 79 times (including four postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 47 games and Tennessee winning 32. The Steelers are 6-3 against the Titans under head coach Mike Tomlin and 3-1 against them at home.

The Steelers last game against the Titans at home was played at Heinz Field in 2017. The Steelers won that game 40-17. The last time the Steelers played the Titans, however, was in 2020 and they won that road contest 27-24.

For his career, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 6-3 against the Titans all-time and 4-1 at home against them. He has thrown for 2,466 yards and 19 touchdowns against the Titans during his career, with 11 interceptions. He has been sacked 24 times in total by the Titans during his career.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will call the Week 15 Sunday afternoon game between the Steelers and Titans at Heinz Field for CBS. The referee for the game will be Brad Rogers.