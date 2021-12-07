Steelers Open Week 14 As 3-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Vikings

The 6-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on the road again in Week 14, as they will be playing the 5-7 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night. The Steelers, who won their Week 13 home game this past Sunday, are 3-point road underdogs as of Monday night, the start of Week 14 for them, according to vegasinsiders.com.

The Vikings, who lost to the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 13, are coached by Mike Zimmer, and led offensively by quarterback Kirk Cousins. To date, Cousins has completed 305 of his 446 total pass attempts for 3,353 yards with 25 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The quarterback has been sacked 18 times so far this season, as well. Cousins has rushed 20 times for 75 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads the Vikings in receiving yards and receptions entering Week 14. He has 78 receptions for 1,209 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Wide receiver Adam Thielen is second on the team with 64 receptions for 686 yards. Thielen, who is currently dealing with an ankle injury this week, leads the Vikings in touchdown receptions with 10.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook leads the team in rushing entering Week 14, with 773 yards and four touchdowns on 171 total carries. Cook also has 27 receptions for 202 yards entering Week 14. Fellow running back Alexander Mattison is second on the team in rushing with 405 yards and two touchdowns on his 110 total carries.

Defensively for the Vikings entering Week 14, linebacker Eric Kendricks leads the team in total tackles with 109. He also has two of the teams 10 interceptions on the season and four of the team’s 36 total sacks on the season. Defensive end Danielle Hunter leads the Vikings in sacks entering Week 14 with six and he has also had 10 quarterback hits on the season to go along with 38 total tackles.

The Vikings have 15 total takeaways on the season. They also have 68 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Vikings have met each other 18 times (including one postseason game), with Pittsburgh winning 9 games and Minnesota winning 9. The Steelers are 2-1 against the Vikings under head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers last game against the Vikings on the road was played in London in 2013. The Steelers lost that game to the Vikings 34-27. The last time the Steelers played in Minnesota was in 2005 and they won that contest 18-3. The last time the Steelers and Vikings played was in Week 2 of the 2017 season. The Steelers won that game 26-9 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

For his career, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 3-1 against the Vikings all-time and 1-1 on the road against them, with one lose being in London in 2013. He has thrown for 950 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikings during his career, with one interception. He has been sacked 15 times in total by the Vikings during his career.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Kristina Pink will call the Week 14 Thursday night game between the Steelers and Vikings for FOX and the NFL Network.