Steelers Make Several Practice Squad Transactions On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Monday and all involved members if the teams’ practice squad/.

According to the Steelers on Monday, defensive back Isaiah Johnson has been released from the practice squad. The team also restored defensive back Linden Stephens to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. Additionally, the Steelers placed guard Malcolm Pridgeon on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list on Monday

The Steelers had signed Johnson to the practice squad early last week after placing Stephens on the COVID-19 list. With Pridgeon now on the COVID-19 list, it will be interesting to see if the team fills his spot prior to Wednesdays practice.

In related news, guard Rashaad Coward reverted back to the Steelers practice squad on Monday after he was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster on Saturday.