Steelers Make Multiple Practice Squad Moves Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made three practice squad moves Tuesday, the team announced minutes ago. They have signed WR Damion Willis, reinstated OG Malcolm Pridgeon from the COVID list, and released OG Nathan Gilliam.

We have:

• Signed WR Damion Willis to the practice squad

• Restored G Malcolm Pridgeon to the Practice Squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

• Released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 28, 2021

Pridgeon was placed on the COVID list one week ago. Signed by the team mid-way through training camp, he’s been on the practice squad for most of the season. Gilliam was signed in his place last week. With Pridgeon cleared, there was no longer any room for Gilliam.

Willis is the new name added to the team. Undrafted out of Troy in 2019, Willis (6’3, 204) ran a 4.51 at his Pro Day, leaping 33.5 inches in the vert and 9’2″ in the broad. Average testing numbers overall. In college, he caught 98 passes for 1496 yards and 13 touchdowns. He spent two years at Troy after transferring from a JUCO.

He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and was bounced around from team to team ever since. He’s also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and was most recently a member of the Washington Football Team. Washington released him November 23rd.

Willis was signed after practice squad WRs Steven Sims and Anthony Miller were placed on the COVID list. The Steelers currently have seven players on the Reserve/COVID list. Some could be activated later in the week or prior to Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.