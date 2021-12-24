Steelers Activate NT Montravius Adams Off Reserve/COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated NT Montravius Adams off the Reserve/COVID list on Friday. The team announced the move moments ago.

Adams was placed on the Reserve/COVID list last week, missing Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans. His return will be key for the Steelers’ 32nd ranked run defense, allowing 201 yards to the Titans in Week 15. Adams, however, has missed much of practice this week so it’s unclear what his role will be this weekend versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh’s defensive line has been battered by injuries this season. They lost DL Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu for the season and currently, Chris Wormley (groin) and Isaiah Buggs (COVID) aren’t on track to play in Week 16.

Adams has appeared in two games for the Steelers this season, recording four tackles. He’s largely played well, showing a quick first step and a high motor.