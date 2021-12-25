Steelers Activate G/C J.C. Hassenauer From IR; Signed Two Punters; Elevated Several From PS

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several transactions on Saturday and ahead of their Sunday road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday, the Steelers announced that guard/center J.C. Hassenauer has been activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list as a designated-to-return player. Hassenauer, who resumed practicing in Week 15, was placed on the Reserve/Injured list in Week 12 with a pectoral injury.

The Steelers also signed punter Corliss Waitman to the 53-man roster off the practice squad of the New England Patriots and also signed punter Cameron Nizialek to the practice squad and elevated him to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Sunday game against the Chiefs. Waitman had been with the team previously in 2020. Nizialek was a free agent and he played college football at Georgia and Columbia. He was most recettly a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers also announced on Saturday that three players have been elevated from the team’s practice squad to the Week 16 Active/Inactive roster. Those three players elevated on Saturday are running back Trey Edmunds, outside linebacker John Simon and guard Rashaad Coward.

The Steelers also placed wide receiver Steven Sims on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List on Saturday.