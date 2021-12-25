Schefter: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Cleared To Play Against Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs will be getting back WR Tyreek Hill for tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hill has been cleared after spending the week on the Reserve/COVID list.

TE Travis Kelce has yet to be cleared.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play Sunday and Travis Kelce “still has a shot” but still has not been cleared, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2021

Hill is one of the Chiefs’ top two weapons and one of the league’s fastest receivers. The Chiefs had a COVID outbreak this week and still have several key players on the list.

According to Schefter, Kelce will continue to take COVID tests in the hopes of testing out and being cleared to play.