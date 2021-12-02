Ravens Thursday Injury Report Week 13: Several Players Added Including Humphrey, Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their second official injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows that nine players sat out practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Ravens were tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related – rest), tight end Nick Boyle (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), linebacker Odafe Oweh (shoulder), fullback Patrick Ricard (foot, thigh), cornerback Chris Westry (thigh), nose tackle Brandon Williams (not injury related – rest), and cornerback Tavon Young (illness). Of those nine players, Villanueva, Humphrey, Oweh and Williams are new additions to the injury report on Thursday.

Listed by the Ravens as being limited in practice on Thursday were cornerback Anthony Averett (shoulder, ankle), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh), linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness), and guard Patrick Mekari (ankle). Of those four players, Ferguson is a new addition.

Listed by the Ravens as practicing fully on Thursday were center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), defensive end Calais Campbell (concussion), linebacker Patrick Queen (ribs), and cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck).

The Ravens removed linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related – resting player) from their injury report on Thursday. He sat out Wednesday as a rest day.