Ravens Friday Injury Report Week 13: Humphrey, Young Two Of 11 Questionable Players

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their third injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Friday offering shows 13 players listed as questionable or worse for that contest.

After failing to practice all week, the Ravens have now ruled out tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Additionally, wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) ends Friday listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game after being a limited practice participant all week.

The Ravens have 11 players listed as questionable on their Friday injury report and that list of players includes cornerback Anthony Averett (shoulder, ankle), tight end Nick Boyle (knee), linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness), tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), linebacker Odafe Oweh (shoulder), linebacker Patrick Queen (ribs), fullback Patrick Ricard (foot, thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck), cornerback Chris Westry (thigh), and cornerback Tavon Young (illness).

Of those 11 players listed as questionable ion Friday, only Queen, Mekari and Ricard practiced fully earlier in the day. Averett, Oweh and Westry were all limited on Friday while Boyle, Ferguson, Humphrey, Smith and Young were all sidelined.

The other players listed on the Ravens injury report this week, tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related – resting player), linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related – resting player), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (not injury related – resting player), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh), Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), and defensive end Calais Campbell (concussion), all practiced fully on Friday and none of them received game status designations.