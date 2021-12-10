Rapoport: Watt To Have More Test Friday On Injured Groin

Will Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt be healthy enough to play in the team’s Week 15 Sunday home game against the Tennessee Titans after suffering another groin injury during the Thursday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings? It’s certainly hard to say for sure as we sit here on this Week 14 Friday but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network did provide some sort of an update on Watt during a morning segment on Good Morning Football.
“This is something that has happened to T.J. Watt at least two other times this season he’s missed time with a groin injury,” Rapoport said. “It’s always been minor. He’s always been able to be back. It is unclear today how minor this injury is, or if this is something that he would be able to return from. He’s gonna have more tests today on that groin, which is again, clearly something that has plagued him.”
That’s obviously not much to go on at this point but it’s likely all we will get for at least the next 24 hours. Watt did leave the Steelers Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders midway through it with a groin injury and then ultimately sat out the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due it. He left the Thursday night game against the Vikings in the first half and never returned to the contest.
Fortunately, Watt has more than a week now to get back from his latest groin injury as the Steelers next game isn’t until a week from Sunday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin won’t update the status of Watt until Tuesday so unless there’s another local ort national update on the prognosis of the Steelers outside linebacker, we’ll be waiting a few days.