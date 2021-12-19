Article

Patriots Vs. Colts Week 15 Saturday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season will contunuue on Saturday night with the Indianapolis Colts hosting the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This should be a great AFC game as it includes rookie Mac Jones and veteran Carson Wentz facing off against each other. The 9-4 Patriots are coming off their bye week and they lead the AFC East division. As for the Colts, they are still very much alive in the AFC playoff race with a 7-6 record.

If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, you will probably want to cheer for the Patriots to beat the Colts Saturday night.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.

Have a great Saturday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Patriots Inactives: TE Devin Asiasi, S Joshuah Bledsoe, OT Yodny Cajuste, RB Damien Harris, QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Joejuan Williams

Colts Inactives: DE Ben Banogu, OT Julien Davenport, LB Malik Jefferson, C Ryan Kelly, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan

