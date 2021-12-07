Patriots Vs. Bills Week 13 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Buffalo Bills hosting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
This should be a great game as it includes rookie Mac Jones and Josh Allen facing off against each other. There figures to be some snow during the Monday nigt game as well. The 8-4 Patriots lead the AFC East division with the 7-4 Bills right behind them.
Patriots Inactives: TE Devin Asiasi, OT Yasir Durant, DE Ronnie Perkins, QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Jahlani Tavai, CB Shaun Wade
Bills Inactives: DT Vernon Butler, OG Jamil Douglas, FB Reggie Gilliam, WR Isaiah McKenzie, DE Efe Obada, WR Marquez Stevenson