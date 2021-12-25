NFL Draft Prospects – 2021 Bowl Game Preview: December 25

Throughout the 2021-2022 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2022 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans should be keeping an eye on.

Camellia Bowl Ball State vs. Georgia State – 1:30PM CST ESPN

The Cardinals and the Panthers square off Christmas Day in Montgomery, Alabama Saturday afternoon as the only college bowl game of the day. For the Cardinals, keep an eye on LBs #7 Brandon Martin and #6 Jaylin Thomas. Martin was the 2020 MAC Defensive Player of the year but has only played in four games due to injury. Thomas has played well in 2021 in Martin’s absence, notching 106 total tackles, five TFLs, and four INTs. Both LBs are slightly undersized for the NFL level and are considered fringe draft prospects teetering toward being UDFAs. However, should either have a strong performance and put together successful spring testing in front of scouts, both guys could receive draft consideration on Day Three come April.

For the Panthers, the name to watch is RB #26 Tucker Gregg. The 5’10, 220lb senior has enjoyed his best season in his tenure at Georgia State, toting the rock 176 times for 899 yard (5.1 YPC) and nine TDs. He isn’t much of a pass catcher, but Gregg runs hard behind his pads, often bouncing off contact to move the pile and pick up additional yardage. He likely is more of a UDFA, but Gregg could be a special teams contributor that can also play as a short yardage back at the next level.

50 YARDS Touchdown Tucker Gregg! pic.twitter.com/OXG35btYpS — Sun Belt Pages (@SBPages) September 25, 2021

On the defensive side of the football, keep an eye on LB #42 Blake Carroll. The 6’1, 232lb senior is considered undersized for the NFL game, but he has produced some respectable production for the Panthers this season, recording 82 total stops, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four PBUs, and an INT. Carroll has shown a propensity to make plays against the run as well as a pass rusher, and his versatility make him an intriguing backend option to have at the end of the roster or practice squad. Expect Carroll to go late Day Three or undrafted and try and cut his teeth as a special teamer in order to make a team at the next level.

