Listen: Steelers Vs Chiefs Analysis

Bringing you guys a short video recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 36-10 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon. We talk about the big-time issues on both sides of the ball and finish up with an outlook of the team’s final two regular season games.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.