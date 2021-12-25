Father Of Steelers Rookie P Pressley Harvin III Passes Away On Christmas Morning

The father of Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III passed away on Christmas morning after a long-term battle with an illness, according to a Saturday post on Instagram by the player.

Harvin, the Steelers sixth-round draft pick this year out of Georgia Tech, confirmed his father’s passing on Christmas morning on Instagram. That post included a series of photos of his father. Harvin also wrote the following:

“To my Father: Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me. I’m so grateful that I was even able to have you here for so long. You’ve been battling health issues since you were 16. You could’ve gave up a long time ago but you were determined to fight. It hurts so much to even write this because I feel like you’re still with me. You taught me what it takes to be a man and so much more. You are the strongest man on this Earth, as some days you woke up and no matter the discomfort or pain you felt you went on to provide for me and my entire family. You touched so many people’s lives while you were here. You motivated me every day to be the best me. God took you home this morning away from all of the pain, struggles, and hardships you faced. Thank you for being you, through it all Pops. I love you so much, and pray that I get to see you again one day. ❤️🕊”

Last Sunday, the Steelers organization made arrangements so that Harvin could bring his father to the Steelers Week 15 home game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. The Steelers won that game.

Several of Harvin’s teammates expressed their condolences on Saturday morning on the Instagram post from Harvin.

Our deepest condolences go out to Harvin and his family on this difficult day.