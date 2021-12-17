Chiefs Vs. Chargers Week 15 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The Kanas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will kickoff Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. The Chiefs enter this game with a record of 9-4 and leaders of the AFC West division while the Chargers are in second place behind them with an 8-5 record. This figures to be a great game Thursday night as two fine young quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will be squaring off at SoFi Stadium

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Chiefs Inactives: DB Zayne Anderson, QB Shane Buechele, OG Kyle Long, CB L’Jarius Sneed, OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Chargers Inactives: DT Breiden Fehoko, S Alohi Gilman, RB Larry Rountree, CB Asante Samuel, QB Easton Stick

