Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Placed On Reserve/COVID List (Update)

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed TE Travis Kelce on the Reserve/COVID list, jeopardizing his chances of playing in Sunday’s upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is one of three Chiefs placed on the COVID list Monday, joining kicker Harrison Butker and CB Charvarius Ward.

That’s according to this tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is being placed on the Reserve/COVID list, sources tell ESPN. But he is vaccinated so there’s a chance he’s back for Sunday with the new return-to-play protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

Kelce is one of the Chiefs’ top playmakers and among the most dynamic tight ends in football. On the season, he’s caught 83 receptions for 1066 yards with seven touchdowns. He’s coming off a dominant against the Los Angeles Chargers, a ten-catch, 191 yard, two touchdown performance last Thursday. Pittsburgh and Kansas City are set to kickoff this Sunday at Arrowhead.

Updated COVID rules would allow Kelce to return quicker with just one negative test. It’s unclear though if Kelce will gain clearance in time. As Schefter’s tweet notes, Kelce is vaccinated, making a return possibly quicker than if he was unvaccinated. The NFL has also reduced the total number of tests for players but still conducts “spot” tests, ones done at random, in addition to testing any player who is symptomatic.

The Chiefs’ offense and team has gotten back on track, winning seven in a row. If Kelce can’t play, the team will rely on WR Tyreek Hill as its main weapon.

Update (5:17 PM): Kelce is officially one of 51 players placed on the Reserve/COVID list today. He did test positive, which was already assumed given his vaccinated status. Two other Chiefs were placed on the list, kicker Harrison Butker and CB Charvarius Ward.