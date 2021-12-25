Browns Vs. Packers Week 16 Saturday Afternoon Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready now for some Saturday afternoon NFL football?

The 11-3 Green Bay Packers will host the 7-7 Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon and it’s a game the home team really needs to win to help the Pittsburgh Steelers out in the AFC Wild Card race.

It’s Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield facing off in the first of two games on this Christmas evening. The Packers entered the weekend as the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the Browns sit in 12th place in the AFC race entering Saturday’s matchup in Green Bay.

Below are the inactive players for this Saturday afternoon tilt and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss this game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site on this Christmas afternoon.

Browns Inactives: WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, LB Willie Harvey, S John Johnson, QB Kyle Lauletta, QB Nick Mullens

Packers Inactives: OT David Bakhtiari, DE Kingsley Keke, OT Billy Turner

