Browns Thursday Injury Report Week 17: Thirteen Players Listed; Hunt, Owusu-Koramoah Sidelined

The Cleveland Browns have now released their first official injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering includes 13 players listed on it in total.

Not practicing for the Browns on Thursday were cornerback Troy Hill (knee), running back Kareem Hunt (ankle), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), safety John Johnson III (hamstring), and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (illness).

Listed a limited Thursday practice participants by the Browns are safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle), fullback Andy Janovich (shoulder), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), and linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder).

Listed as full Thursday practice participants by the Browns are defensive end Myles Garrett (groin), cornerback Greg Newsome II (concussion), and center J.C. Tretter (knee). Garrett, by the way, has been playing through his groin injury the last game and a half.