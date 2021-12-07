AFC North Week 13 Recap: Steelers Gain Game On Ravens, Bengals With Browns Off

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got back in the win column in Week 13, and they did so by beating one of their AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, at home on Sunday. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19 at Heinz Field to move to 6-5-1 on the season. The Steelers also made-up ground on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 as well.

The Bengals, who blew the Steelers out at home in Week 12, lost 41-22 on Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers. In that home loss, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of his 40 total pass attempts for 300 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Burrow, who also rushed for a 6-yard touchdown on his one attempt on Sunday, was sacked six times by the Chargers defense in that contest.

Burrow’s lone touchdown pass on Sunday went to wide receiver Tee Higgins from 29 yards out and midway through the second quarter. Higgins led the Bengals in receiving on Sunday with nine receptions for 138 yards. Fellow Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd chipped in five receptions for 85 yards in his team’s Sunday home loss to the Chargers.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on his 19 total carries on Sunday against the Chargers. Fellow Bengals running back Samaje Perine chipped in another 36 yards rushing in the loss on his five total carries.

Defensively for the Bengals in their Sunday loss to the Chargers, cornerback Mike Hilton, linebacker Joe Bachie and linebacker Germaine Pratt each had nine total tackles to lead the team.

The Bengals defense was able to sack Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert four times on Sunday. Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie recorded the team’s lone interception in the game. In total, the Bengals registered three takeaways on Sunday with two of those being forced fumble recoveries.

The Bengals loss dropped them to 7-5 on the season and they now will enter Week 13 still in second place in the AFC North division, one spot ahead of the Steelers.

In Week 14 AFC North action, the 6-5-1 Steelers will play the 5-7 Minnesota Vikings on the road Thursday night. The 8-4 Ravens, who still lead the AFC North after Week 13, will play the 6-6 Cleveland Browns on the road next Sunday, and that’s a key divisional game for the home team, who was on a bye in Week 13. As for the 7-5 Bengals in Week 14, they will host the 6-6 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.