49ers Vs. Titans Week 16 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans will kickoff Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. The 49ers enter this game with a record of 8-6 and in third place in the NFC West division while the Titans lead the AFC South division with a 9-5 record. This figures to be a great game Thursday night as two experienced quarterbacks in Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill will be squaring off at Nissan Stadium.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

49ers Inactives: LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, DT Maurice Hurst, OG Colton McKivitz, RB Elijah Mitchell

Titans Inactives: CB Chris Jones, LB Joe Jones, OT Taylor Lewan, LB David Long, DE Larrell Murchison, LB Derick Roberson

