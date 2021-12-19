2021 Week 15 Steelers Vs Titans Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Tennessee Titans this afternoon in what could very well be Ben Roethlisberger’s final afternoon game at Heinz field with the Steelers. He will still have a primetime game at home against the Cleveland Browns in week 17.

The Steelers will be as healthy as they have been in a while returning TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith from injuries in last Thursday’s loss as well as Joe Haden after missing the last month with a foot injury.

Montravius Adams, who had been starting at nose tackle, was added to the covid list this week, so Carlos Davis could very well see his first action of the season.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Isaiah Buggs

ILB Buddy Johnson

QB Dwayne Haskins

TE Kevin Rader

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Titans Inactive Players

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins

LB Joe Jones

LB David Long Jr.

OL Daniel Munyer

G Rodger Saffold III

DL Larrell Murchison

DT Teair Tart

Ben Roethlisberger now needs just 27 more passing yards to pass Philip Rivers for fifth place on the all-time NFL passing yardage list. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/CmvvP4aQvt — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 11, 2021

Back for the Steelers in Week 15 are CB Joe Haden, DT Carlos Davis and ILB Robert Spillane #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 19, 2021

Titans' offense. No Derrick Henry but they still have the same identity. More committed to the run than any other team. Thunder/lightning attempt with Foreman/Hilliard. Can't let Foreman get YAC with his power, pushing piles forward. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 19, 2021

Playaction built off run looks. Makes everything look the same. Run similar Yankee concepts as Minnesota did but they will dress them up differently. Pittsburgh could again be in a bind today. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 19, 2021

Defensively, Titans' run D is stout. Top five in YPC allowed and give up fewest big runs of any team in the league. Just a fundamentally sound unit with three stars: OLB Harold Landry, DT Jeffrey Simmons, S Kevin Byard. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 19, 2021

If there's a weakness here, it's the CBs, especially with Jenkins out. WRs (Johnson/Claypool) need to win their 1v1s. They have the talent to do it. Titans don't blitz a lot but when they do, they get creative. DBs, Mugging A gaps, twists/stunts. Need to pick it up. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 19, 2021

And a breakdown of the Titans' defense courtesy of @THMead3 and myself.https://t.co/WENJNI5OyZ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 19, 2021

Titans' players, including ex-Steeler Bud Dupree, gathering on the Steelers' logo pre-game. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/PODR5Szsk9 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 19, 2021

The Steelers started out with the ball after losing the coin toss. The first play of the game was a nice 16 yard completion to Diontae Johnson. The next two plays were not successful, a run and pass to Najee Harris. On 3rd down, Ben went back shoulder to Chase Claypool who very nearly pulled it in, but the defenders were able to jar the ball loose.

Pressley Harvin III’s first punt of the day was good for just 27 yards, so the Titans will start with the ball on their own 30.

On the Titans’ first offensive play, Chris Wormley got in there for a sack and a loss of 8 yards. Dontrell Hilliard got the handoff on 2nd down for a gain of 3. On the first 3rd down of the game for the Steelers defense, they allowed a screen pass to go for 7, but it was well short of the line to gain. The Titans go three-up, three-down and punt to start the game.

James Washington came in for Chase Claypool to start the drive. Something to keep an eye on throughout the game. On 1st down, Ben Roethlisberger’s pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage. Ben had to scramble on 2nd down out of the pocket. He tried to throw downfield on the run, but the ball came up well short of James Washington. On 3rd, Diontae Johnson on a crosser, bounced outside and went backwards from his initial progress.

Pressley Harvin’s punt was 51 yards, returned for 55 yards. Block in the back on the Steelers, so the Titans start with excellent field position on the Steelers 25.

On first down, DOnt’a Foreman ran off right tackle for 6 yards. A quick comeback route with Arthur Maulet in coverage was good for 5 yards on 2nd down.

On 1st, Hilliard got the handoff up the middle for two yards. On 2nd Tannehill’s pass fell incomplete in the middle, Devin Bush had a chance to intercept the pass, but dropped it. The whole defense visibly lamented the drop. On 3rd, Jeremy McNichols made a nice move to get the extra yardage to pickup a fresh set of downs and nearly score. He was hurt at the end of the play.

The Devin Bush dropped interception comes back to bite the Steelers as Tannehill gets in with the QB sneak. 7-0 Titans.

Chase Claypool back on the field with James Washington out. Mike Tomlin is looking for the hot hand, but risks not letting either get in a groove. On 1st down, Najee Harris stuffed at the line of scrimmage. On 2nd down, Ben pulls the RPO to pass, but gets sacked by the slot corner coming in. 3rd and 14, Ben tried to set up the screen to Najee Harris and missed him. Pressley Harvin will punt again.

Harvin shanked the punt again, travelling only 32 yards. The stadium is starting to boo him. The rookie is getting his “welcome to the NFL” moment.

The Titans take over at their own 47, right around midfield. On 1st down, Tannehill found Westbrook-Ikhine for 12 yards. Fitzpatrick hit him right away, but he was able to hang on.

Cameron Heyward jumped offsides and was called for encroachment. 1st and 5, Hilliard off right tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 2 goes for just one yard to set up 3rd and 1. The Titans convert on a Foreman run for 8 yards.

Robert Spillane in the game for Joe Schobert this drive. Four ILBs have played today: Schobert, Bush, Spillane, and Marcus Allen (dime). #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 19, 2021

Just outside the redzone now, the Hilliard drops the ball on a screen. 2nd and 10, Hilliard took it 9 yards to set up another 3rd and 1. The Titans are in the red zone. Tannehill ran out of the pocket and scrambled for 2 yards and the first down.

Devin Bush in coverage on 1st down to force the incompletion. The pitch to the right side of the offense was held to one yard. Isaiah Loudermilk was in on the stop. Hilliard got just 4 of the 9 yards he needed on 3rd down. Marcus Allen made the nice tackled trailing in coverage. The field goal is good. 10-0 Titans.

The stadium is not going to be kind to the offense if they fail to get anything going on this drive. Already a two possession game, this is now urgent. Ray-Ray McCloud returned the kickoff to the 29.

On 1st down, Diontae Johnson got the ball on an end around for 10 yards.

On the next 1st down, Najee Harris got the ball for 3 yards up the middle. Diontae Johnson with a 6 yard reception set up 3rd and 1.

END OF 1ST QUARTER 10-0 TITANS

Joe Haden sitting on the sideline with Ahkello Witherspoon back in. Maybe some concerns with his foot?

On 3rd and 1, Trai Turner was called for a false start. The Titans shifted right before the snap and it pulled Turner into a false start. 3rd and 6, Najee Harris gets the short pass good for just 3 yards. Pressley Harvin’s punt was a little better, but still not great netting 40 yards.