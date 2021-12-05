Article

2021 Week 13 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens for their first of two matchups this season. All reports point to this being Ben Roethlisberger’s last time hosting the Ravens in Pittsburgh. Tony Romo, Jim Nantz, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for today. We can probably expect there to be plenty of Ben Roethlisberger talk in this game and for the rest of the season, but Ben will no doubt be looking to make the most of his last handful of games in a career spanning nearly two decades.

Both the Steelers and Ravens have a lot of question marks on the injury report heading into today, so the inactives list will be highly anticipated.

As always, be sure to refresh the page throughout the game for live updates, curates tweets, and more. Also, check out the comment section at the bottom of this page where fans of the team gather each week to discuss the game.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Joe Haden
DT Isaiah Buggs
QB Dwayne Haskins
RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
DT Carlos Davis

Ravens Inactive Players

CB Chris Westry
RB Ty’son Williams
OLB Jaylon Ferguson
WR Miles Boykin
TE Nick Boyle

Matt Canada had mentioned Anthony McFarland still having a chance to find a role this year, but that will not be this week. Another healthy scratch for him. Isaiah Buggs gets another healthy scratch to his name as well. Carlos Davis was activated off IR, but he will not see the field this week either. The Ravens appear to have gotten a best-case scenario with their injuries after their entire secondary was labeled questionable on Friday.

