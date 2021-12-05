2021 Week 13 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens for their first of two matchups this season. All reports point to this being Ben Roethlisberger’s last time hosting the Ravens in Pittsburgh. Tony Romo, Jim Nantz, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for today. We can probably expect there to be plenty of Ben Roethlisberger talk in this game and for the rest of the season, but Ben will no doubt be looking to make the most of his last handful of games in a career spanning nearly two decades.

Both the Steelers and Ravens have a lot of question marks on the injury report heading into today, so the inactives list will be highly anticipated.

OLB T.J. Watt, fresh off the COVID-19 list, is in the house at Heinz Field and looks ready to go. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Q6VOkH5Uc4 — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 5, 2021

Mike Tomlin used padded practice to let his team know last week wasn’t good enough https://t.co/GtG4oER3hF via PFT #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ZUFsoaa6SX — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 5, 2021

Think it became really obvious that was Ben's plan after seeing how much that Browns' road win meant to him. One of those "I know this is the last time I'm playing here" moments. https://t.co/LtfeijWsEg — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2021

Good to see Davis come off IR. He's not a great run defender but important for sub-package pass rush (Steelers had to cancel 1-4-6 after Ingram trade) and they need all the help they can get up front. https://t.co/ourN50Rcjd — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2021

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Joe Haden

DT Isaiah Buggs

QB Dwayne Haskins

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

DT Carlos Davis

Ravens Inactive Players

CB Chris Westry

RB Ty’son Williams

OLB Jaylon Ferguson

WR Miles Boykin

TE Nick Boyle

Matt Canada had mentioned Anthony McFarland still having a chance to find a role this year, but that will not be this week. Another healthy scratch for him. Isaiah Buggs gets another healthy scratch to his name as well. Carlos Davis was activated off IR, but he will not see the field this week either. The Ravens appear to have gotten a best-case scenario with their injuries after their entire secondary was labeled questionable on Friday.

Cam Heyward active for Steelers after missing Friday's practice with illness https://t.co/fRKDyehKiu #Steelers pic.twitter.com/kv1JQQfLm9 — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 5, 2021

Steelers K Chris Boswell and P Pressley Harvin III warming up at @heinzfield. pic.twitter.com/XsRqnOlfvX — Melanie Friedlander (@Girlsurgeon) December 5, 2021

Crowd gives a cheer as @_BigBen7 comes out to the field. — Melanie Friedlander (@Girlsurgeon) December 5, 2021

Ravens' offense. Stop the run. Expecting Pittsburgh to use "mesh charge" and attack Lamar Jackson at the mesh point on any option play. Force him to give the ball to the lesser talented RBs. Make someone else beat you. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2021

Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva warms up before taking on the Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/thZtTNR8xo — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) December 5, 2021

In coverage, Andrews and Brown top two guys. Brown vertical threat outside the numbers, Andrews vertical threat inside of them. Pittsburgh likely will blitz more, pressure has been ticket to beating Lamar, but that creates 1v1 chances in the backend. Young DBs have to step up. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2021

Last thing. Special teams needs to make a play. Another punt block, a long return, something to tip the scales in Pittsburgh's favor. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2021