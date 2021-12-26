2021 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 16 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Titans +3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Titans +3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Packers -7.5
|Packers -7.5
|Packers -7.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Pick’em
|Colts
|Cardinals
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +10
|Buccaneers -10
|Buccaneers -10
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -10
|Eagles -10
|Eagles -10
|Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +10
|Chargers -10
|Chargers -10
|Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -6
|Lions +6
|Lions +6
|Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +3.5
|Vikings +3.5
|Rams -3.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets -1
|Jaguars +1
|Jets -1
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -2.5
|Bills +2.5
|Bills +2.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -6.5
|Seahawks -6.5
|Seahawks -6.5
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -10.5
|Cowboys -10.5
|Football Team +10.5
|Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints 7:00 PM ET (MON)
|Saints +2.5
|Dolphins -2.5
|Dolphins -2.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -8.5
|Chiefs -8.5
|Steelers +8.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Chiefs 28-17
|Chiefs 27-20
|Week 15 Results
|7-9
|9-7
|2021 Results
|111-112-1
|113-110-1
32-32-97