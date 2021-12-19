2021 NFL Week 15 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 15 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Chargers +3
|Chargers +3
|Chiefs -3
|New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Colts -2
|Colts -2
|Patriots +2
|Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -12
|Bills -12
|Bills -12
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -9.5
|Dolphins -9.5
|Jets +9.5
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +11
|Cowboys -11
|Cowboys -11
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -4.5
|Jaguars -4.5
|Jaguars -4.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +12.5
|Cardinals -12.5
|Lions +12.5
|Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -9.5
|49ers -9.5
|Falcons +9.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -3
|Broncos -3
|Bengals +3
|Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens +6.5
|Packers -6.5
|Packers -6.5
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -11
|Buccaneers -11
|Buccaneers -11
|Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns 5:00 PM ET (MON)
|Browns +3.5
|Raiders -3.5
|Raiders -3.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bears +5.5
|Vikings -5.5
|Vikings -5.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 7:00 PM ET (TUE)
|Rams -4
|Seahawks +4
|Rams -4
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team 7:00 PM ET (TUE)
|Football Team +7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Steelers
|Titans
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-19
|Titans 20-17
|Week 14 Results
|7-7
|8-6
|2021 Results
|104-103-1
|104-103-1
32-32-97