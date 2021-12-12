2021 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 14 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -9.5
|Raiders +9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|New Orleans Saints at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +5.5
|Saints -5.5
|Saints -5.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -8.5
|Titans -8.5
|Titans -8.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -2.5
|Ravens +2.5
|Ravens +2.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -2.5
|Panthers -2.5
|Panthers -2.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Football Team +4.5
|Football Team +4.5
|Cowboys -4.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +8.5
|Seahawks -8.5
|Seahawks -8.5
|Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -10
|Lions +10
|Lions +10
|New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -10
|Chargers -10
|Chargers -10
|San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +1.5
|49ers -1.5
|Bengals +1.5
|Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Bills +3.5
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -12.5
|Bears +12.5
|Packers -12.5
|Los Angles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Cardinals -2.5
|Cardinals -2.5
|Cardinals -2.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Vikings -3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Vikings 23-20
|Steelers 21-17
|Week 13 Results
|10-4
|6-8
|2021 Results
|97-96-1
|96-97-1
32-32-97