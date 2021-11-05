Week 9 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

That’s three straight wins for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who move ahead of .500 for the first time since Week One. They’ll look to extend their win streak to four games Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Pittsburgh’s heavily favored but this wouldn’t be the first time the Steelers lost a game they were expected to win (see their last meeting against Chicago). We’ll of course be covering the game, win or lose, good or bad.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Our usual question at the top. Will the Steelers beat the Bears Monday night?

2 – Bears’ QB Justin Fields ran for over 100 yards in last week’s loss to the 49ers. Over/under 60.5 yards rushing for Fields against the Steelers’ defense?

3 – Najee Harris is the first Steelers’ RB in four years to have 20+ carries in three straight games. Will he again have 20+ carries against Chicago?

4 – Over/under 15.5 snaps for OLB Taco Charlton in Week 9?

5 – Will the Steelers trail at any point in this game?

Tiebreaker: How many targets will rookie TE Pat Freiermuth have versus the Bears?

Recap of 2021 Week Eight Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 15-10. The power of positive thinking prevailed. With 69.4% of Steelers Depot respondents predicting a Black and Gold victory coming out of the bye week the Pittsburgh Steelers team and their fans were in synchronicity.

Question 2: Nick Chubb averaged 104 rushing yards per game coming into this game. He was fresh after resting a minor calf injury for a few weeks after playing hard the first five games. Najee Harris averaged only 64.7 yards rushing coming in. With Kareem Hunt out so more snaps expected for Chubb, it is not surprising that 67.7% of Depot respondents picked the Browns player to outdistance Najee Harris in rushing yardage. But Najee pulled off the improbable by rushing for more yards than Chubb with 91 compared to 61.

Question 3: We saw vast improvement after Steelers misses 19 tackles in their last game. The team missed 11 total tackles against Cleveland. Nine on defense and two on special team plays. The nine defensive misses under 11.5 missed tackles from the question. 75.8% of respondents picked up the point.

Question 4: The Steelers faced fourth and nine at the ten-yard line. Just 1:45 left in the half and Cleveland only has one timeout left. Logic, if not analytics, dictates Chris Boswell kicking a field goal and Steelers go into the locker room with a 6-3 lead, right? Unfortunately for the 38.7% of respondents who foresaw a Steelers halftime lead, Mike Tomlin opted for the fake field goal. Boswell threw incomplete, the Browns cheap-shot Boswell that NFL officials ignored. And instead of a halftime lead, the game remained tied with the Steelers kicking ace lost for the game.

Question 5: This question cost five respondents the weekly five-point bonus. Only 16.1% correctly predicted the Steelers defense not intercepting a Cleveland Browns pass.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Chubb or Najee Rush More? O/U 11.5 Missed Tackles? Steelers Halftime lead? Steelers Interception? SD Consensus YES CHUBB UNDER FALSE YES Correct Answers YES NAJEE UNDER FALSE NO

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered three of five questions correctly so. But first housekeeping from week seven.

Baker Mayfield played against the Steelers. So, the week seven winner decided by tiebreaker. Jerry Reid, Don2727, and Chris92021 all tied wa_steel with four points. Wa_steel selected Tom Brady who threw for 211 yards for the tiebreaker. Jerry Reid rode with Aaron Rodgers and his 274 passing yards. Don2727 came close with Matt Ryan who accumulated 336 passing yards. But Chris92021 is the only person to pick Joe Burrow who led all passers in week seven with 416 passing yards and wins week seven.

Week eight came down to the tiebreaker too. Six people picked up five points just missing the five-point bonus by one question. Myles Garrett sacked Ben Roethlisberger just one time. Pius Street Uke said two and ManRayX zero. So, both missed the tiebreaker by one. Don2727 and Buckeye Steel both said 1.5 and achingly missed by a half sack. Lambert58 and B&G pegged the tiebreaker and split this week’s $25 pot. Excellent job!

Scores adjusted to reflect everyone who picked up a point off the Mayfield question in week seven. The first seven names on the leaderboard remain unchanged. GhotiFish has held the top position since week one. Can anyone drown him? Mike Bianchi and Don2727 moving up in the top ten. Buckeye Steel returned to the leaderboard after a week’s absence. But two folks including one of our cousins from across the pond fell off after six straight weeks in the limelight. Oh blimey!

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. Next week it’s a $25 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 7:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 45 First Lou Rock 43 Second ManRayX 41 Third MAK Lives Free 38 Fourth (tie) wa_steel 38 Fourth (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 37 Sixth (tie) Andy N 37 Sixth (tie) Mike Bianchi 37 Sixth (tie) +3 Don2727 37 Sixth (tie) +7 Jesse Logue 36 10th (tie) -1 RMSteeler 36 10th (tie) -1 Dave 35 12th (tie) -6 Slim Stew 35 12th (tie) -3 Anna Lammers 35 12th (tie) +1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 35 12th (tie) +1 Douglas Prostorog 35 12th (tie) +5 Agustin-ARG 34 17th (tie) Lucky Beagle 34 17th (tie) +3 ImMikeD 33 19th (tie) -6 Ratsotex 33 19th (tie) -2 Pghomer 33 19th (tie) +1 FlaFan47 32 22nd -2 Steely McBeam 31 23rd (tie) Deep_derp 31 23rd (tie) Jason W 31 23rd (tie) B&G 31 23rd (tie) +4 DirtDawg1964 30 27th -4 hoptown 29 28th (tie) -1 Wes Lee 29 28th (tie) +2 *Buckeye Steel 29 28th (tie) +5

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.