Week 9 Sunday Night Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night this in Week 9 we’ve had a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. There is now one Sunday game left and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments tonight.
I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for the Los Angeles Rams versus Tennessee Titans contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the remaining Week 9 Sunday game.
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams
Titans: DE Amani Bledsoe, FB Tory Carter, OG Nate Davis, LB Rashaan Evans, OT Kendall Lamm, CB Greg Mabin, WR Josh Reynolds
Rams: OT Tremayne Anchrum, LB Chris Garrett, OT Alaric Jackson, LB Von Miller, QB Bryce Perkins