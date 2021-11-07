Week 9 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night in Week 9, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the three other AFC North teams playing on this Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens host the Minnesota Vikings in the early game action.
I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 9 early games.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)
Browns: WR Odell Beckham Jr., CB Herb Miller, OG Hjalte Froholdt, TE Miller Forristall, DE Joe Jackson, DT Tommy Togiai, DT Andrew Billings
Bengals: OL Fred Johnson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Auden Tate, WR Trenton Irwin, DE Cam Sample
Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. EST)
Broncos: OT Garett Bolles, S Jamar Johnson, OLB Malik Reed, NT Mike Purcell
Cowboys: WR Simi Fehoko, QB Will Grier, S Israel Mukuamu, OT Tyron Smith
Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)
Texans: TE Pharaoh Brown, QB Jeff Driskel, QB Deshaun Watson, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, LB Hardy Nickerson Jr., WR Davion Davis, LB Eric Wilson
Dolphins: CB Trill Williams, WR Preston Williams, S Sheldrick Redwine, LB Darius Hodge, OL Greg Little, TE Hunter Long, DT John Jenkins
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)
Falcons: RB Wayne Gallman, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews, LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DL Ta’Quon Graham, DL Jonathan Bullard
Saints: DE Carl Granderson, WR Ty Montgomery, TE Juwan Johnson, DT Montravius Adams, DE Jalyn Holmes, DL Malcolm Roach
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)
Raiders: OT Jackson Barton, RB Peyton Barber, CB Amik Robertson, DE Malcolm Koonce, NT Damion Square
Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Lorenzo Carter, DB Nate Ebner, WR Sterling Shepard, LB Oshane Ximines
New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)
Patriots: WR N’Keal Harry, TE Devin Asiasi, RB J.J Taylor, OL Yasir Durant, CB Shaun Wade, DE Ronnie Perkins
Panthers: WR Shi Smith, CB CJ Henderson, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver. RB Royce Freeman, LB Kamal Martin, OG Pat Elflein, DT Phil Hoskins
Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)
Bills: RB Matt Breida, TE Dawson Knox, OT Spencer Brown, DE Boogie Basham, DE Efe Obada, DT Justin Zimmer
Jaguars: WR Tyron Johnson, RB James Robinson, CB Tre Herndon, TE Jacob Hollister, DE/OLB Jordan Smith
Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)
Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, LB Chazz Surratt, DT Michael PIerce
Ravens: WR Sammy Watkins, RB Latavius Murray, OL Patrick Mekari, NT Brandon Williams, S Ar’Darius Washington