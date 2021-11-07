Week 9 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night in Week 9, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the three other AFC North teams playing on this Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens host the Minnesota Vikings in the early game action.

I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 9 early games.

Happy Sunday and thank you all for stopping by the site today.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Browns: WR Odell Beckham Jr., CB Herb Miller, OG Hjalte Froholdt, TE Miller Forristall, DE Joe Jackson, DT Tommy Togiai, DT Andrew Billings

Bengals: OL Fred Johnson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Auden Tate, WR Trenton Irwin, DE Cam Sample

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. EST)

Broncos: OT Garett Bolles, S Jamar Johnson, OLB Malik Reed, NT Mike Purcell

Cowboys: WR Simi Fehoko, QB Will Grier, S Israel Mukuamu, OT Tyron Smith

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Texans: TE Pharaoh Brown, QB Jeff Driskel, QB Deshaun Watson, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, LB Hardy Nickerson Jr., WR Davion Davis, LB Eric Wilson

Dolphins: CB Trill Williams, WR Preston Williams, S Sheldrick Redwine, LB Darius Hodge, OL Greg Little, TE Hunter Long, DT John Jenkins

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)

Falcons: RB Wayne Gallman, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews, LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DL Ta’Quon Graham, DL Jonathan Bullard

Saints: DE Carl Granderson, WR Ty Montgomery, TE Juwan Johnson, DT Montravius Adams, DE Jalyn Holmes, DL Malcolm Roach

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Raiders: OT Jackson Barton, RB Peyton Barber, CB Amik Robertson, DE Malcolm Koonce, NT Damion Square

Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Lorenzo Carter, DB Nate Ebner, WR Sterling Shepard, LB Oshane Ximines

New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Patriots: WR N’Keal Harry, TE Devin Asiasi, RB J.J Taylor, OL Yasir Durant, CB Shaun Wade, DE Ronnie Perkins

Panthers: WR Shi Smith, CB CJ Henderson, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver. RB Royce Freeman, LB Kamal Martin, OG Pat Elflein, DT Phil Hoskins

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Bills: RB Matt Breida, TE Dawson Knox, OT Spencer Brown, DE Boogie Basham, DE Efe Obada, DT Justin Zimmer

Jaguars: WR Tyron Johnson, RB James Robinson, CB Tre Herndon, TE Jacob Hollister, DE/OLB Jordan Smith

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, LB Chazz Surratt, DT Michael PIerce

Ravens: WR Sammy Watkins, RB Latavius Murray, OL Patrick Mekari, NT Brandon Williams, S Ar’Darius Washington

