Week 12 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss in quite some time Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, unable to complete their comeback in a 41-37 loss. Falling to 5-4-1 in a competitive division and conference, that leaves them little margin for error Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals. The good news is the team looks in better shape health-wise heading into this weekend.

Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving, a great upcoming weekend, and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Bengals this weekend?

2 – Which group has more combined receptions – all the Steelers tight ends OR Chase Claypool + James Washington.

3 – Will Devin Bush have an impact play this weekend (i.e. a TFL, sack, INT, or forced fumble)?

4 – Pittsburgh punted just once against the Chargers. How many times will they punt in Week 12?

5 – The Steelers failed to sack Joe Burrow in their first meeting. Over/under 2.25 sacks for the defense this time around?

Tiebreaker: How many snaps will TE Kevin Rader play on offense?

Recap of 2021 Week 11 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the San Diego Chargers 41-37. Steelers Depot respondents split evenly 50/50 on this question.

Question 2: Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes against the Steelers. The median response predicted Pittsburgh allowing two touchdown passes. That last 53-yard heartbreaker to Mike Williams on broken coverage busted the consensus response. But a solid 28.6% correctly picked three to score a point.

Question 3: Alex Highsmith moved around and sacked Justin Herbert 1.5 times. He had another half sack erased by the holding call on Karl Joseph on the Chargers last drive of the first half. 46.4% of respondents picked up a point by predicting Highsmith recording at least half a sack .

Question 4: Miles Killebrew created a huge opportunity for Pittsburgh by blocking a Chargers punt. But that was on a special team play. Killebrew played just one defensive snap. Karl Joseph played 15 defensive snaps. But Arthur Maulet led this group in defensive snaps with 29. Steelers Depot respondents nailed this question with 80.4% picking Maulet.

Question 5: The Steelers took the kickoff and reached the 18-yard line. But the offense could not score a touchdown and settled for a field goal on their opening drive . 67.3% predicted a Steelers punt. But 21.8% correctly called the field goal

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Chargers Passing TDs Highsmith Sacks QB? Most Defensive Snaps? Steelers opening Drive? SD Consensus 50/50 2 NO MAULET PUNT Correct Answers NO 3 YES MAULET FIELD GOAL

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered only one of five questions correctly.

Three folks missed the five-point weekly bonus by one question. Two predicted the Steelers punting on their opening drive. But one inexplicably answered, “field goal or punt.” While the Steelers did kick a field goal, I could not accept the answer since they gave an either/or response. A costly miscue that was the difference between scoring five versus 11 points.

Only one person swept the board answering all five questions correctly. As a result, the tiebreaker not a factor. The Steelers gained only 55 rushing yards after five straight games over 100. The median response was 122. Congratulations to Steelers D the winner of the $25 pot!

Lou Rock gained ground and now tied for first place with GhotiFish. RMSteeler and Anna Lammers bump up one spot closer to the top as wa_steel took a bye week. Pghomer, FlaFan47 and Wes Lee all jumped up a few places. One person dropped off the leaderboard while Ted Webb returns for the first time since week five.

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. Next week it’s a $25 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 11:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 61 First (tie) Lou Rock 61 First (tie) +1 RMSteeler 56 Third +1 Anna Lammers 54 Fourth +1 wa_steel 53 Fifth -2 ManRayX 50 Sixth (tie) Mike Bianchi 50 Sixth (tie) Jesse Logue 49 Eighth (tie) Dave 49 Eighth (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 48 Tenth (tie) +1 Andy N 48 Tenth (tie) -2 MAK Lives Free 47 12th (tie) -1 Don2727 47 12th (tie) -1 Lucky Beagle 47 12th (tie) +2 Slim Stew 46 15th (tie) -1 Douglas Prostorog 46 15th (tie) -1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 46 15th (tie) +2 Pghomer 46 15th (tie) +4 B&G 45 19th (tie) -2 Ratsotex 45 19th (tie) ImMikeD 45 19th (tie) Agustin-ARG 43 22nd -3 Deep_derp 42 23rd (tie) DirtDawg1964 42 23rd (tie) Steely McBeam 42 23rd (tie) +2 Jason W 42 23rd (tie) +2 FlaFan47 42 23rd (tie) +4 Wes Lee 42 23rd (tie) +6 PaeperCup 41 28th (tie) -1 Steel_Man24 41 28th (tie) +1 Pius Street Uke 40 30th (tie) -1 will 40 30th (tie) -1 *Ted Webb 40 30th (tie) +4

*New to leaderboard

