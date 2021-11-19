Week 11 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season keeps chugging along, though it feels like it was stalled out by Week 10’s tie against the Detroit Lions. The Steelers will take on the LA Chargers on the West Coast Sunday night in an important game for both sides. The question is if the stars will play or if COVID will shelve the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joey Bosa.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Like we always inquire, will the Steelers beat the Chargers this weekend?

2 – How many passing touchdowns will Pittsburgh allow in this game?

3 – Alex Highsmith has a tough matchup against star rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater. Will Highsmith record a sack (even a half-sack) in this game?

4 – Which defender will play the most defensive snaps in this game – Arthur Maulet, Karl Joseph, or Miles Killebrew?

5 – What will be the result of the Steelers’ opening drive possession? Touchdown, field goal, punt, or turnover/safety?

Tiebreaker: How many rushing yards will Pittsburgh have against the Chargers’ 32nd ranked defense (for tiebreaker purposes, the closest answer wins, even if they go over).

Recap of 2021 Week Ten Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers ties the Detroit Lions 16-16. The question was, will the Steelers beat the Lions…? A binary yes/no question with no one predicting a tie. 93% of respondents predicted a Steelers win. So just a few picked up a point by answering the Steelers would not win .

Question 2: T.J. Hockenson did not catch the only pass thrown to him. D’Andre Swift caught three. Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris combined for 11 receptions. In a close vote, 47.4% of Depot respondents correctly picked the Steelers duo catching more receptions than the Lions duo.

Question 3: Pat Freiermuth caught only two passes during regulation time. Both occurred in the Steelers final drive of the first half that led to a field goal from the two-yard line. His final catches came in the Steelers final drive of the game. Freiermuth caught his fourth pass with 1:20 left in the overtime period. I wish he did not catch his fifth pass. 87.7% of respondents correctly predicted Pat Freiermuth catching four or more passes in this game.

Question 4: Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted a pass but Devin Bush’s holding penalty negated the turnover. But he is a safety anyways. Cornerback Cam Sutton almost intercepted Jared Goff’s only pass targeting Hockenson. Close but no cigar. The Lions tied the game 10-10 a couple plays later to end the first half. I’m sure the 75.4% of respondents who said a Steelers cornerback would not intercept a pass would gladly have been in error.

Question 5: Henry Mondeaux played six defensive and one special team snap for seven total snaps. Isaiahh Loudermilk played 25 defensive and two special team snaps. 71.9% of respondents predicted Loudermilk playing more snaps than Mondeaux .

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? More Receptions Steelers/Lions Duos? Freiermuth 4+ receptions? Steelers CB INT? Loudermilk or Mondeaux Snaps SD Consensus YES Lions YES No Loudermilk Correct Answers NO STEELERS YES NO LOUDERMILK

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered three of five questions correctly.

13 respondents missed the five-point weekly bonus by one question. But Anna Lammers and Iandan Woodard swept the board to pick up 11 points. On the tiebreaker, Anna predicted running backs other than Najee Harris running six times. Iandan predicted zero carries by other running backs. Benny Snell had one carry. Mason Rudolph ran four times, but his carries do not count toward the tiebreaker since he is not a running back. Congratulate Iandan Woodard the winner of the $25 pot.

No change in the first four places but score has tightened. GhotiFish and Lou Rock continue in first and second with Wa_steel and RMSteeler trailing at third and fourth, respectively. Anna Lammers rose seven places to fifth. B&G who powered up 17 places to a tie for sixth place last week dropped to 17th after taking the week off. One person dropped off the leaderboard.

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. Next week it’s a $25 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 9:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 58 First Lou Rock 57 Second wa_steel 53 Third RMSteeler 52 Fourth Anna Lammers 51 Fifth +7 ManRayX 47 Sixth (tie) -1 Mike Bianchi 47 Sixth (tie) Jesse Logue 45 Eighth (tie) +1 Andy N 45 Eighth (tie) +4 Dave 45 Eighth (tie) +4 Beaver Falls Hosiery 44 11th (tie) -5 MAK Lives Free 44 11th (tie) -2 Don2727 44 11th (tie) -2 Slim Stew 43 14th (tie) -2 Douglas Prostorog 43 14th (tie) -2 Lucky Beagle 43 14th (tie) +1 B&G 42 17th (tie) -11 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 42 17th (tie) Agustin-ARG 41 19th (tie) -2 Ratsotex 41 19th (tie) -2 ImMikeD 41 19th (tie) +2 Pghomer 41 19th (tie) +3 Deep_derp 40 23rd (tie) -1 DirtDawg1964 40 23rd (tie) +2 Steely McBeam 39 25th (tie) Jason W 39 25th (tie) FlaFan47 38 27th (tie) -5 PaeperCup 38 27th (tie) +1 Wes Lee 37 29th (tie) -1 Buckeye Steel 37 29th (tie) -1 Pius Street Uke 37 29th (tie) -1 Steel_Man24 37 29th (tie) -1 will 37 29th (tie) -1

