Week 10 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Another week, another win for for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ll aim to make it four in a row against the winless Detroit Lions Sunday at 1 PM/EST. Of course, it’s the NFL and as Week 9 proved, upsets happen every week. Pittsburgh was lucky enough to escape Monday night’s game over Chicago with a win.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As we always ask, will the Steelers beat the Lions this weekend?

2 – Which duo will have more receptions in this game? Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson or Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift and TE T.J. Hockenson?

3 – Pat Freiermuth has 4+ catches his last three games. Will he have 4+ again this weekend?

4 – Will a Steelers’ cornerback (specifically a cornerback) have an interception against the Lions?

5 – Which Steeler plays more snaps – Isaiahh Loudermilk or Hendry Mondeaux?

Tiebreaker: How many carries will Steelers backs excluding Najee Harris have against Detroit?

Recap of 2021 Week Nine Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Chicago Bears 29-27. Steelers Depot Respondents followed the Vegas line with 93% picking up a point. But remember, it’s an eternal truth that the Steelers rarely beat the spread.

Question 2: Justin Fields seemed to run all over the Steelers. The reality, Fields ran eight times for 45 yards. However, six of his eight runs met the “successful run” criteria. His rushing total under 60.5 yards giving 80.7% taking the under one point.

Question 3: Najee Harris had 19 carries going into the Steelers penultimate possession of the game. He ran three times in that series to reach his 22 total carries for the game. That made Najee the first Steelers running back in four years to have 20+ carries in three straight games . 87.7% of respondents picked up a point by answering yes to this question.

Question 4: Taco Charlton played 16 defensive and one special team snap during the game against the Bears. He contributed three tackles while on the field. Only 29.8% of Depot respondents predicted Taco playing over 15.5 snaps .

Question 5: The Steelers took the lead five minutes and 14 seconds into the game. Pittsburgh held that lead until 1:46 remained to play. Chris Boswell put the Steelers ahead for good with 26 seconds left to play in the game. So, the Steelers trailed the Bears for 1:20 extremely late in the fourth quarter. 64.9% of respondents said the Steelers would trail the Bears at some point in the game. But many thought it would be an early lead not so late in the game.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Fields O/U 60.5 Rush Yards? Najee 20+ Carries? Taco Charlton O/U 15.5 Snaps? Will Steelers Trail in Game? SD Consensus YES UNDER YES UNDER YES Correct Answers YES UNDER YES OVER YES

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered four of five questions correctly.

The tiebreaker needed once again! In week nine, seven people scored the five-point weekly bonus by answering all five questions correctly. Great prognosticating by DLFoot, Will, wa_steel, RMSteeler, B&G, Lou Rock, and GhotiFish! Pat Freiermuth caught five of six passes targeting him . All the weekly bonus winners were close on the tiebreaker. But DLFoot the only one to peg the answer and win the $25 pot. Congratulations.

DLFoot and B&G (week 8) , please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings.

GhotiFish and Lou Rock continue in first and second on the strength of both achieving the five-point weekly bonus three times so far this season. Wa_steel and RMSteeler trail at third and fourth, respectively. Both have won two weekly bonuses so far this season. B&G powered up 17 places to a tie for sixth place. No one dropped off from last week’s leaderboard. But we have four newcomers including Will who climbed 20 spots to climb on the caboose of the board.

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. Next week it’s a $25 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 9:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 56 First Lou Rock 54 Second wa_steel 49 Third +1 RMSteeler 47 Fourth +6 ManRayX 44 Fifth -2 Beaver Falls Hosiery 42 Sixth (tie) Mike Bianchi 42 Sixth (tie) B&G 42 Sixth (tie) +17 MAK Lives Free 41 Ninth (tie) -5 Don2727 41 Ninth (tie) -3 Jesse Logue 41 Ninth (tie) +1 Andy N 40 12th (tie) -6 Dave 40 12th (tie) Slim Stew 40 12th (tie) Anna Lammers 40 12th (tie) Douglas Prostorog 40 12th (tie) ValyrianSteelerJedi01 38 17th (tie) -5 Agustin-ARG 38 17th (tie) Lucky Beagle 38 17th (tie) Ratsotex 38 17th (tie) +2 ImMikeD 37 21st -2 Pghomer 36 22nd (tie) -3 FlaFan47 36 22nd (tie) Deep_derp 36 22nd (tie) +1 Steely McBeam 35 25th (tie) -2 Jason W 35 25th (tie) -2 DirtDawg1964 35 25th (tie) +2 hoptown 33 28th (tie) Wes Lee 33 28th (tie) Buckeye Steel 33 28th (tie) 5 *PaeperCup 33 28th (tie) +3 *Pius Street Uke 33 28th (tie) +3 *Steel_Man24 33 28th (tie) +3 *Will 33 28th (tie) +20

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.