Watch: Joe Haeg’s Underrated Value To Pittsburgh

Quick video breakdown today, noting OL Joe Haeg’s play against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. His 36 snaps replacing RG Trai Turner wasn’t particularly notable but the fact he played serviceable snaps despite not playing at guard at all this season is impressive.

We talk about that and go through a couple of plays in the below video.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments before. And thanks for watching.

