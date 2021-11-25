Watch: Great Scheme Leads To Steelers’ Second Punt Block Of Season

Miles Killebrew and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ special teams recorded their second punt block of the season Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, a catalyst to begin their comeback and near-victory. In today’s video, we’re breaking down how Danny Smith schemed things up and how Killebrew and others executed it.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.