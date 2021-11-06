Watch: Explaining Tomlin’s Comments About Steelers (Lack Of) Leverage

One more video for you guys this week because I’ve gotten a couple questions about it. Tuesday, Mike Tomlin said the Steelers’ defense must do a better job of keeping coverage leverage and not giving up routes to their leverage side. In today’s breakdown, we look at three examples of what Tomlin means and how that’s hurt the Steelers.

